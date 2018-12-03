England Drawn Against Netherlands in 2019 UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

England have been drawn against Netherlands in the semi-finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League final four next June.

Portugal face Switzerland in the other semi, which will take place at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on 5 June 2019, with England's match to take place the following day at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães.

The third place playoff between the two losing teams will take place in Guimarães on 8 June, with the final in Porto on 9 June to see who lifts the trophy for the first time.

England qualified for the finals tournament by emerging victorious from a difficult group containing Spain and Croatia, while their Dutch opponents came through an even tougher section containing the last two world champions, Germany and France.

The Netherlands shockingly failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but they now seem to be back in the groove under former Southampton and Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

This will mark the first time England and the Netherlands have met in a competitive fixture since Euro 1996, when Teddy Sheringham and Alan Shearer famously scored two goals apiece in a 4-1 victory.

Prior to that, the two nations faced each other at Euro 1988, when Marco van Basten scored a hat trick in a 3-1 win for the Dutch.

Portugal beat Poland and Italy to reach the Nations League finals, while Switzerland staged a remarkable comeback in the final round of fixtures to qualify at Belgium's expense with a 5-2 victory.

The first game of the mini-tournament will take place just four days after the 2019 Champions League final.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)