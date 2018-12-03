England Drawn Against Netherlands in 2019 UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

England have been drawn against Netherlands in the semi-finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League final four next June.

Portugal face Switzerland in the other semi, which will take place at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on 5 June 2019, with England's match to take place the following day at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães.

The third place playoff between the two losing teams will take place in Guimarães on 8 June, with the final in Porto on 9 June to see who lifts the trophy for the first time.

England qualified for the finals tournament by emerging victorious from a difficult group containing Spain and Croatia, while their Dutch opponents came through an even tougher section containing the last two world champions, Germany and France.

The Netherlands shockingly failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but they now seem to be back in the groove under former Southampton and Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

This will mark the first time England and the Netherlands have met in a competitive fixture since Euro 1996, when Teddy Sheringham and Alan Shearer famously scored two goals apiece in a 4-1 victory.

Prior to that, the two nations faced each other at Euro 1988, when Marco van Basten scored a hat trick in a 3-1 win for the Dutch.

1 - England have won just one of their five competitive games against Netherlands (D2 L2), beating them 4-1 in the group stages of EURO 1996. Reminisce. pic.twitter.com/FG7Yd1ttpD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 3, 2018

Portugal beat Poland and Italy to reach the Nations League finals, while Switzerland staged a remarkable comeback in the final round of fixtures to qualify at Belgium's expense with a 5-2 victory.

The first game of the mini-tournament will take place just four days after the 2019 Champions League final.