Jurgen Klopp Directs TV Cameras Away From Him After Late Winner Sparks Wild Celebrations

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Amidst wild celebrations after Liverpool's injury-time win over Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday, much of the media spotlight was on Jurgen Klopp's reaction to the victory.

In typical manic Klopp style, the German manager sprinted on to the pitch to give goalkeeper Alisson a trademark bearhug after Divock Origi scored a dramatic late goal to leave Everton fans heartbroken.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, whilst the Sky Sports cameras seemed intent on following Klopp as he embraced the rest of his victorious squad, footage has emerged of the Reds manager trying to direct the media attention towards goal-scoring hero Origi.


In the clip, Klopp is seen facing the camera before saying (as quoted by GiveMeSport): "Divock Origi scored the goal! Divock Origi scored!"

The German then proceeds to turn the camera in the direction of the Belgium international in an attempt to divert the limelight away from him and on to his striker.

After signing from Ligue 1 side Lille in July 2014 for £10m, Origi featured heavily for Liverpool in his opening two seasons with the Anfield side.

The Belgian scored ten times in his first full season in English football, before playing in 34 of Liverpool's Premier League games in the 2016/17 campaign. The 23-year-old scored seven times in the league that season and also added a further four in cup competitions for the Reds.

However, despite figuring prominently under Klopp initially, Origi was sent out on loan to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg the following year and found the back of the net six times for the Wolves.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

With both Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge ahead of him in the pecking order, the Belgium international had struggled to force his way back into Jurgen Klopp's plans this season until his dramatic late winner against Everton.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)