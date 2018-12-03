Jurgen Klopp Reveals Sadio Mane Fought Through Injury in Stunning Derby Win Over Everton

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Sadio Mane played through the pain barrier in the Reds' stunning last-gasp win over Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday.

The Senegal international shined brightest for Klopp's men, in a game where his usually influential teammates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both substituted in the last 15 minutes.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Whilst Mane went on to complete the full match, Klopp claimed the 26-year-old had suffered an injury during the second half, but was determined to remain on the field and help his side to a derby-day victory.

He said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo): "Sadio had the standout performance of the three. Yes, he had the chances and he didn't use them, but he was pretty much not (easy) to defend in one-on-one situations.

"He got better minute by minute. If you see now he is sitting in the dressing room and has a cut on his foot."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Klopp added: "Twenty minutes from the end he got it, I don't know how it happened but it was a very painful thing.

"He didn't tell me, otherwise we may have changed (the substitutions) differently. Probably not!"

With Liverpool back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Burnley, Klopp expressed his willingness to rotate his side after such a demanding game at the weekend.

He revealed: "We will see what we do, but it was such an intense game today.

"We will see how we line up in the next game. We only have to think about Burnley, not Bournemouth or Napoli or United or Wolves."

