Kylian Mbappe Picks Up Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2018 for Best Under-21 Player

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Kylian Mbappe has won the first ever Kopa Trophy at this year's Ballon d'Or award ceremony, rounding off an impressive 2018 for the 19-year-old. 

The new award, named after Real Madrid legend Raymond Kopa who lifted the Ballon d'Or in 1958, honours the best player under 21 in 2018. 

Topping a shortlist including Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Milan's Gianlugi Donarumma, Mbappe's 2018 saw him lift the World Cup with France, and kicked off his season with PSG with 15 goals in 14 appearances.

While the exact voting process for the Kopa Trophy is unclear, France Football explained on Twitter that he was voted as winner by previous Ballon d'Or winners, so it comes well earned for the French sensation. 

Mbappe's 2018 is not done just yet, however. Last week's 2-1 win over Liverpool put PSG in a good position, but they have to win against Red Star Belgrade if they are to be guaranteed advancement to the Champions League last 16.

In Ligue 1, in which Mbappe has already racked up 12 goals, PSG dropped points for the first time at Bordeaux at the weekend, so the club will be hoping to channel Mbappe's positive momentum into this week's double header against Strasbourg and Montpellier. 

