Liverpool Fans Take to Social Media to Have Their Say on Roberto Firmino's New Role

Roberto Firmino's reinvention as a traditional number ten hasn't gone down particularly well with Liverpool fans and pundits alike, with many blaming the forward's dip in goalscoring form on the new tactical role he's taken up in the team.

The Brazilian has scored just five goals in 20 appearances - a significant departure from the 27 in 54 he managed in all competitions last campaign - and has drawn criticisms from many, despite the Reds' impressive league form.

Carragher: “He looks like a new player coming to the Premier League trying to adapt to the pace of it.” — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) December 2, 2018

Critics include Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, who said after the Everton win: “Firmino, at the moment, is a problem. He is a talent, but he just looks like he is lost out there.”

It's a feeling reciprocated by fans, who have at times been vocally frustrated by the drop in Liverpool's attacking prowess despite the vast improvements in their defensive record.

And it seems Firmino, playing in a new role in behind Mohamed Salah, has fallen victim of the scapegoat treatment by some.

Here's what fans have been saying about it on Twitter:

Hes a false 9 playing in midfield thats whats wrong — sh58 (@sambob32) December 2, 2018





In my honest opinion this shows that Firmino made Mané and Salah so good last season! Now he’s off form both wingers have been aswell — Jaedon Taylor (@jaedontaylor07) December 2, 2018





I’ve been saying that for weeks! Put him back where he was last season please #BringOurBobbyBack — Nicki (@NickiFothergill) December 2, 2018

He needs a spell out, 3 or 4 games on bench — Christian Cullen (@ChristyCLFC) December 2, 2018

Needs to play Sturridge up top and give Bobby 2-3 matches rest. Then play him later in December during the Hiliday period. — Andrew Bradshaw (@fullkitwankker) December 2, 2018

What's wrong is we need Shaqiri to play behind the front three as the no10, Bobby does his best work from the front — Oo Mane Mane! (@TheMainMane19) December 2, 2018

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Wednesday off the back of their dramatic last-minute victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether Klopp will choose to give the Brazilian midfielder a bit of a rest ahead of their crucial next few fixtures.