Liverpool Fans Take to Social Media to Have Their Say on Roberto Firmino's New Role

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Roberto Firmino's reinvention as a traditional number ten hasn't gone down particularly well with Liverpool fans and pundits alike, with many blaming the forward's dip in goalscoring form on the new tactical role he's taken up in the team. 

The Brazilian has scored just five goals in 20 appearances - a significant departure from the 27 in 54 he managed in all competitions last campaign - and has drawn criticisms from many, despite the Reds' impressive league form. 

Critics include Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, who said after the Everton win: “Firmino, at the moment, is a problem. He is a talent, but he just looks like he is lost out there.”

It's a feeling reciprocated by fans, who have at times been vocally frustrated by the drop in Liverpool's attacking prowess despite the vast improvements in their defensive record. 

And it seems Firmino, playing in a new role in behind Mohamed Salah, has fallen victim of the scapegoat treatment by some.

Here's what fans have been saying about it on Twitter:



Liverpool travel to Burnley on Wednesday off the back of their dramatic last-minute victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether Klopp will choose to give the Brazilian midfielder a bit of a rest ahead of their crucial next few fixtures.

