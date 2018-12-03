Manuel Pellegrini Admits it 'Might Be Better' for West Ham Youngster to Leave Club

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has warned youngster Reece Oxford that he may not have a future at the club.

Oxford became the Premier League's youngest ever player when he made his debut for the Hammers in 2015 at the age of 16. Since then though, he's failed to nail down a place in the West Ham starting 11 in and has spent time on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and Reading.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Speaking about Oxford, as quoted by BBC Sport, Pellegrini warned that the youngster's future may lie elsewhere.

"A player who is 19 or 20 must be ready to play in the first team," said Pellegrini. "If you don't have the space you must go to another club."

Oxford hasn't made a first team appearance for the Hammers since 2016, and it's been revealed that he rarely trains with the first team. Pellegrini expressed that things may be difficult for Oxford at the club, due to the depth they have at his position.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"We have in his position a player who I am happy with. Angelo Ogbonna is also on the bench, but working very well every day. Issa Diop is playing well, and while Declan Rice doesn't play in that position, he can. So, we will see what happens with Reece, whether he stays here, or if it is better for him to go and play for another team."

Pellegrini's message appears to be clear to the youngster, and it may well benefit his career if he moves on and tries to realise his potential elsewhere.

