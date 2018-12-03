Marco Silva Reveals Surprising Reaction to Jürgen Klopp's Celebration Following Everton's 1-0 Defeat

Divock Origi's dramatic last-minute winner sparked wild celebrations around Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's run onto the pitch prompted defeated Everton manager Marco Silva to surprisingly lament that he may have reacted in the same way if the shoe were on the other foot.

Having stayed resolute for 94 minutes, Everton looked destined for a point against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. However, in a cruel twist of fate, Origi prodded home in the 95th minute after Jordan Pickford mishandled the ball bizarrely to win Liverpool the game.

Klopp simply couldn't contain himself as he sprinted onto the pitch and hugged Alisson in pure delight and relief.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Many would have been offended or angry at the German's behaviour, however, Marco Silva responded gracefully to what could have been deemed unsavoury events. Speaking to Sky Sports as reported by the Express, the Everton manager said: "I didn’t see, to be honest with you. I didn’t see.

"Even I don’t know if we score in that moment one goal with that lucky, lucky, lucky [sic]… If I would do the same or not."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He continued: “I don’t know. But I didn’t see and I’m sure if Klopp did, [it’s] because in that moment he felt that.”

Much of the post-match reaction was concentrated on Klopp's jubilant celebrations, but Silva was more disappointed about what he thought was an unjust result.

He said ruefully: “[We] didn’t deserve [to lose]. I am proud of them as well. The main thing in football is the result. But I told them [I was proud].

FT | We had the chances, but conceded at the death. Very hard to take.



🔴 1 - 0 🔵 #DerbyDay pic.twitter.com/nrN2jThoIH — Everton (@Everton) December 2, 2018

“My players worked really hard and they showed our quality on the pitch as well.

“Like I told you before the match, it was our goal to come here and challenge them. It was a tough game but for both teams."

Whilst Silva felt that Everton had the better of the game, he was quick to admit that Liverpool started the stronger of the two sides. However, he felt that his side grew into the game quickly and were in control up until Origi's winner.

He explained: “We respect they have a lot of quality and a high intensity - they started better than us. But if I remember, the first two big chances were for us.

Heartbroken but extremely proud of how the lads played! The difference in this season to last is remarkable it really is!! A crazy situation how the game ended but understand that 1 game doesn’t define our season and we are improving with every game under Marco! #COYB 💙 — Anthony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 2, 2018

“Second half we were the better team on the pitch and we started to control the match. We did not deserve this result, and a draw would have been the fairest result.

“It’s a lucky, lucky day to Liverpool this afternoon - because they don’t deserve the result.”

Everton will be bitterly disappointed to have lost the game, particularly in such a cruel and bizarre fashion. However, they have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday as they face Newcastle at home. The Magpies have won just one league game away from home this season and Silva will expect three points from his side.