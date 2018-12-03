Real Madrid's Luka Modric Beats Ronaldo & Messi to Golden Ball

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has ended the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly on the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first player since Kaka in 2007 to beat either to the prestigious award.

Modric had a stellar season with Real Madrid in 2017/18, winning the Champions League for the third successive year, before being awarded the World Cup Golden Ball in the summer for his efforts in Croatia's run to the final.

The 33-year-old topped a 30 player shortlist that included Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, as well as Messi and last year's winner Ronaldo among others, to claim the prize

He was presented with the award at France Football's ceremony in Paris, and leaves Ronaldo and Messi tied at five awards apiece after impressive individual seasons.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Lyon's Ada Hegerberg won the first ever Women's Ballon d'Or while PSG's Kylian Mbappe picked up the Kopa award for best U-21 player.

You can see the list of nominees, and how they placed, below.

1 Luka Modric - Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus 3 Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid 4 Kylian Mbappe - PSG 5 Lionel Messi - Barcelona 6 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool 7 Raphael Varane - Real Madrid 8 Eden Hazard - Chelsea 9 Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City 10 Harry Kane - Tottenham 11 N'Golo Kante - Chelsea 12 Neymar - PSG 13 Luis Suarez - Barcelona 14 Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid 15 Paul Pogba - Manchester United 16 Sergio Aguero - Manchester City 17 = Gareth Bale - Real Madrid

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid 19 = Ivan Rakitic - Barcelona

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid 22 = Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Edinson Cavani - PSG

Marcelo - Real Madrid 25 = Alisson - Liverpool

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Mario Manzukic - Juventus 28 Diego Godin - Atletico Madrid 29 = Isco - Real Madrid

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham





