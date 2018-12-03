Real Madrid's Luka Modric Beats Ronaldo & Messi to Golden Ball

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has ended the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly on the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first player since Kaka in 2007 to beat either to the prestigious award. 

Modric had a stellar season with Real Madrid in 2017/18, winning the Champions League for the third successive year, before being awarded the World Cup Golden Ball in the summer for his efforts in Croatia's run to the final.

The 33-year-old topped a 30 player shortlist that included Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, as well as Messi and last year's winner Ronaldo among others, to claim the prize

He was presented with the award at France Football's ceremony in Paris, and leaves Ronaldo and Messi tied at five awards apiece after impressive individual seasons.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Lyon's Ada Hegerberg won the first ever Women's Ballon d'Or while PSG's Kylian Mbappe picked up the Kopa award for best U-21 player.

You can see the list of nominees, and how they placed, below.

1 Luka Modric - Real Madrid
2 Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus
3 Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid
4 Kylian Mbappe - PSG
5 Lionel Messi - Barcelona
6 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
7 Raphael Varane - Real Madrid
8 Eden Hazard - Chelsea
9 Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City
10 Harry Kane - Tottenham
11 N'Golo Kante - Chelsea
12 Neymar - PSG
13 Luis Suarez - Barcelona
14 Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
15 Paul Pogba - Manchester United
16 Sergio Aguero - Manchester City
17 = Gareth Bale - Real Madrid
Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
19 = Ivan Rakitic - Barcelona
Roberto Firmino - Liverpool
Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
22 = Sadio Mane - Liverpool
Edinson Cavani - PSG
Marcelo - Real Madrid
25 = Alisson - Liverpool
Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid
Mario Manzukic - Juventus
28 Diego Godin - Atletico Madrid
29 = Isco - Real Madrid
Hugo Lloris - Tottenham

