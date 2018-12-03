Sadio Mane Appears to Mock International Team Mate Idrissa Gueye During Liverpool's Derby Win

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Sadio Mane appeared to mock his Senegal team-mate Idrissa Gueye during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday, appearing to hand him the ball in the aftermath of the Reds dramatic late goal, only for the Everton man to slap it out of his hands. 

Tensions were high between the sides as ever, and there appeared to be a minor altercation between the two earlier in the match, with Mane unimpressed by his counterpart's time wasting tactics with the scores level at 0-0.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It appears that the Liverpool forward kept it in mind, and attempted to hand the ball to Gueye in the celebrations after Divock Origi's 94th minute winner - something the midfielder was not impressed with.

It was overlooked at the time due to everything else that went on in the aftermath of the goal, with Jurgen Klopp sparking controversy by sprinting onto the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson before the final whistle had gone.

It was obvious what it meant to Liverpool, as they not only secured a late derby win, but it kept them in touch with Manchester City at the head of the division, keeping the margin at two points rather than the four point gap that would have been opened up by a draw. 

Mane, 26, has scored seven goals in 19 appearances so far for Liverpool this season, but is set to miss their clash with Burnley during the week after a minor knock picked up in the showdown with Everton

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It's the first match of a busy two-week period, which sees them play Bournemouth, Napoli and Manchester United in the space of a fortnight. 

