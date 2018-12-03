Sadio Mane to Sit Out Liverpool's Visit to Burnley Due to Cut Sustained in Derby Win Over Everton

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane looks set to sit out their visit to Burnley on Wednesday, after reports that a cut sustained to his foot in the win over Everton kept him out of training on Monday.

Liverpool won the Merseyside derby 1-0, in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, with Divock Origi popping up with the game's only goal deep into stoppage time to keep the Reds hot on the heels of league leaders Manchester City.

It seems the intensity of the match did not come without its casualties, however, as according to Times journalist Paul JoyceMane, who has scored six goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, sustained a minor injury which will keep him out of the midweek fixture. 

It's unclear how or when the injury was sustained, but it isn't expected to have too much of an impact on the Senegalese forward beyond the early part of this week.

While it's too early to say for sure who will play in his place if he does indeed miss out, the likely candidate is Daniel Sturridge, while Origi may well have forced his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans with his impactful derby cameo.

The trip to Burnley kicks off a crucial, busy fortnight for Liverpool, as they follow it with a visit to Bournemouth at the weekend, before Napoli and Manchester United visit Anfield.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Given the backlog of fixtures on the horizon, it's hardly the ideal time for niggling injury issues to rear their head, but it's likely that rotation will have been on the mind of the Reds boss in any case.

