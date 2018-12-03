Stan Colleymore Offers Surprise Verdict on Banana Throwing Incident at London Derby

Following reports that the person alleged to have thrown a banana skin towards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is to be banned for life, pundit Stan Colleymore has offered an alternative and surprise punishment for the culprit.

In the aftermath of Aubameyang's opening goal, the banana was thrown from the away end - an act that has brought widespread condemnation - but Colleymore has offered a softer, yet more insightful retribution.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The ex-Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker suggested in a tweet that the offender should only serve a one year ban but be made to attend an awareness group about racism.





Colleymore gave the reason of a 'lifetime ban could potentially breed more resentment than understanding and insight.'

Supporter who threw banana deserves ban but until the end of the season with a caveat he or she attends an awareness group to see the damage racism does.



"Indefinite" potentially breeds more resentment than understanding and insight.



And thus possibly passes it on to a kid. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 3, 2018

Fans nationwide have called for a lifetime ban for whoever carried out the despicable racist act but Colleymore's suggestion has sparked further debate - with many feeling his suggestion is too lenient on the offender.

The incident set the tone for an ill-tempered affair at the Emirates with the Gunners eventually running out 4-2 winners and stretching their unbeaten run to 19 games.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Aubameyang grabbed the Gunners first from the spot, however against the run play, Tottenham were ahead at the break through Eric Dier's glancing header and Harry Kane's eighth and record-equalling north London derby goal.

Substitute Aaron Ramsey then set up Aubameyang for his second before Lucas Torria got a deserved goal for an outstanding display at the Emirates.





But unfortunately, it was the banana incident that proved to consume much of the post match discourse. A Spurs spokesman said the fan who threw it would be banned, with anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out calling for a life ban.

"We condemn this action and welcome the investigation," Kick It Out said.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Three people alleged to have been involved in the incident have been bailed and are to appear in court on December 18.