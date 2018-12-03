Steve Mounie Set for Three Match Ban After Failing in Appeal Against Controversial Red Card

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie will serve a three match suspension, after an appeal against the red card he picked up against Brighton was unsuccessful.

Mounie saw red in controversial fashion just after the half hour mark, going in high in a challenge with Yves Bissouma – and Brighton went on to come from behind to win 2-1 in his absence.

Many of a Huddersfield persuasion were bemused with the decision, leading to an appeal against the ban, but the club announced in a statement that efforts to have it overturned were denied by the FA Regulatory Commission.

It means that the 24-year-old will sit out trips to Bournemouth and Arsenal and the crucial visit of Newcastle United next weekend.

The news comes as a blow to Huddersfield, who have it all to do as they hope to overcome a difficult start to the Premier League season. 

The defeat to Brighton means they sit in 17th, just one point ahead of Southampton and Burnley, and two ahead of Fulham who prop the table up from the bottom.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

If they are to start climbing the table in the immediate future, they will have to do it without their main striker, who is yet to score in the league this season for a Huddersfield side who have found goals hard to come by.

More Soccer

