Tottenham Fan Arrested for Throwing Banana Skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in North London Derby

A Tottenham fan was arrested during Arsenal win over Spurs on Sunday for throwing a banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while the striker celebrated a goal.

The arrest was originally made for throwing a missile, but Metropolitan Police are conducting an investigation into whether the incident was racially motivated.

The Football Association will conduct their own investigation into the incident using CCTV footage, and they will speak to representatives from both clubs on Monday morning, although they are only responsible for punishing clubs not individuals.

Metropolitan Police confirm there were seven arrests made during the NLD.



Press Association Sport understands one of those arrests came after a banana was hurled from the away end as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated scoring an early #AFC penalty in front of the Spurs fans. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) December 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Tottenham have condemned the incident and confirmed that the supporter responsible will be banned from all future matches.

"Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban," said a Spurs spokesman, quoted by BBC Sport.

Former Arsenal striker and now BBC Sport pundit Ian Wright was disgusted at the incident, which was a throwback to football's darker days.

"I've played against Spurs and I've taken a lot of abuse but never ever has it been racial," said the ex-England man on Match of the Day 2.

"Now Spurs have to deal with this because some idiot has done that. It's not only embarrassed Spurs but it has embarrassed the Premier League because it has gone around the world.

"It's really unfortunate to see."

A total of seven arrests were made by Metropolitan Police officers, two of them in connection with smoke bombs thrown into the Tottenham end by Arsenal fans. The remaining four were for public order offences.





The FA will also investigate a scuffle between the two benches after Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner took exception to the celebrations of Eric Dier following Tottenham's first goal.

Arsenal went on to win the game 4-2.

