Tottenham Fan Arrested for Throwing Banana Skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in North London Derby

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

A Tottenham fan was arrested during Arsenal win over Spurs on Sunday for throwing a banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while the striker celebrated a goal.

The arrest was originally made for throwing a missile, but Metropolitan Police are conducting an investigation into whether the incident was racially motivated.

The Football Association will conduct their own investigation into the incident using CCTV footage, and they will speak to representatives from both clubs on Monday morning, although they are only responsible for punishing clubs not individuals.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have condemned the incident and confirmed that the supporter responsible will be banned from all future matches.

"Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban," said a Spurs spokesman, quoted by BBC Sport.

Former Arsenal striker and now BBC Sport pundit Ian Wright was disgusted at the incident, which was a throwback to football's darker days.

"I've played against Spurs and I've taken a lot of abuse but never ever has it been racial," said the ex-England man on Match of the Day 2.

"Now Spurs have to deal with this because some idiot has done that. It's not only embarrassed Spurs but it has embarrassed the Premier League because it has gone around the world.

"It's really unfortunate to see."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

A total of seven arrests were made by Metropolitan Police officers, two of them in connection with smoke bombs thrown into the Tottenham end by Arsenal fans. The remaining four were for public order offences.


The FA will also investigate a scuffle between the two benches after Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner took exception to the celebrations of Eric Dier following Tottenham's first goal.

Arsenal went on to win the game 4-2.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)