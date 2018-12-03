Video: Arsenal Ace Mattéo Guendouzi Celebrates Wildly With Fans Following Derby Day Win Over Spurs

A video has emerged on social media showing Arsenal midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi celebrating wildly from his car, following the club's 4-2 win over their north London rivals Spurs on Sunday.





The 19-year-old was introduced in the 71st minute of the match, and helped his side grab two goals to win the game 4-2. After being used extensively by his manager Unai Emery in the early stags of the season, Guendouzi is now playing a bit-part role in the side, but he certainly seemed to enjoy his team's big win on Sunday - celebrating with gusto both on and off the field.

Guendouzi celebrating with the Arsenal fans after the North London Derby today! 😅



Guendouzi has previously revealed that he was a big Arsenal fan as a child, and grew up dreaming of emulating former Gunners stars Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry. The youngster is already a popular figure at the club, and his enthusiastic celebrations are likely to endear him further with the Emirates Stadium faithful.

In a thrilling derby clash, the Gunners took the lead via a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty early on, before a quick fire double from Spurs saw the visitors head into the break 2-1 up. Presumably fresh off the back of an Emery rollicking, Arsenal looked a more determined side after the break, and completed a stunning comeback to win the match 4-2.

Meanwhile, Emery lauded the Emirates Stadium atmosphere following the victory, claiming that the support of the fans gave his team the boost they needed to secure the important result. The former Paris Saint-Germain boss added that it was a big moment for the supporters, and that the players wanted to give them a 'special match'.