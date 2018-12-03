Why Phil Foden Must Stay at Manchester City & Resist Temptation to Follow English Starlets Abroad

Since the bold and brave move of Jadon Sancho to ditch the Pep Guardiola dynasty and ply his trade in the Bundesliga, a modern trend has emerged which has seen many English youngsters follow suit - albeit some on loan.





The 18-year-old ex-Manchester City academy graduate has been in scintillating form for Borussia Dortmund following his transfer - scoring four goals and assisting in six.





However, current Citizens millennial midfielder Phil Foden shouldn't look to Sancho's move as an inspiration or route to first-team football and must remain with the Premier League champions in order to fulfil any potential the young Englishman has already shown in glimpses.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

18-year-old Foden has yet to make a Premier League start for Manchester City and much has been discussed about his decision to remain at the Etihad and fight for his place rather than follow the likes of Sancho abroad. Arguably, it shows a patient and mature attitude, willing to learn from the best manager in the world, Pep Guardiola, and perhaps the current best squad in world football.

Manchester City midfielder David Silva, one of City's successful and talented players, is a prime example of why Foden needs to stay. At Foden's tender age, Silva hadn’t even made his senior debut. His first taste of action came on loan at second division Eibar then to newly promoted Celta Vigo, again on loan, before finally getting his debut for Valencia aged 20.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Yes it could be argued Silva benefitted and learned from the experiences away from the Mestalla Stadium. However, a young Silva never had the opportunity to work with players of such quality and experience as Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero or Kevin de Bruyne.





Admittedly, the young Englishman may never break into the first team at City but is guaranteed first-team football in a lesser league than the Premier League really more beneficial?





To succeed in anything, you don't just jump straight in and persist until you're better - you learn or study about it first, preferably from the best, to improve your chances of success. That is what Foden is doing perfectly at the Etihad. He trains with the best players, has guidance from the greatest manager in the world and should stay and soak up the experience regardless of playing time.

Through to the last 16 👊🏼💜 pic.twitter.com/sgxCZcoulf — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) November 28, 2018

The Manchester-born youngster may never be a City great, or even a first-team player but that's not to say he won't be a top player for another club in the Premier League. English media have a habit of over-excitement with English youth who break into top clubs. Suddenly, they are the next big thing and every man and their dog needs to believe this player is going to be an all time great whilst publicly criticising their every mistake - disputing the early promise they had shown.





The midfielder is the youngest ever receiver of a winners medal in the Premier League era. An achievement that even the 'class of 92', who are upheld as the pinnacle of English youth development, failed to match. Not forgetting, none of the 'class of 92' were featuring at Foden's age or eager to jump ship for playing time.

Foden just needs to be left alone. No fuss, no press excitement, no over-hyped talk of a move away for first team action. Patience - he may not become a fully fledged international by the age of 25 - and what's wrong with that? This doesn't it mean he isn't going to be a top player - success doesn't come overnight as they say.