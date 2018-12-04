6 Players With Out of This World Abilities

There are some players who are so good at one particular part of their game that they stand alone as the outright kings in their particular field.

Whether it's pace, power or endurance, here some players who are come across as part professional footballer, part comic book superhero.

Reflexes - David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has rightfully earned his tag as the best goalkeeper in the world thanks to his outstanding performances with the Red Devils in recent years.

At the heart of his performances are his natural reflexes (which don't come to many shot-stoppers around the world) which allow him to make some of the most important and eye-catching saves we've ever seen.

Pace - Kylian Mbappé

If there's one thing that defenders at any level hate to play against it's raw pace, and no one else on the planet has the same explosive speed that World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappé has shown off over the last few years at AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.





The 19-year-old showed off his talents most notably during France's triumph in Russia, where Mbappé single-handedly won Les Bleus a penalty kick during the round of 16 after blitzing past the entire Argentina squad within the blink of an eye.

Height - Peter Crouch

Not only does unnatural height make you the butt of the jokes when it comes to team photographs, but former Tottenham and Portsmouth striker Peter Crouch used his 6'6 frame to prove that being tall can also come in handy on the pitch.





The 37-year-old has scored 40 headed goals during the Premier League - more than any other player - and was also used to exploit weaknesses against teams like Arsenal, who Crouch scored nine goals against in his career, the most against any one team.

Endurance - N'Golo Kanté

Stamina is a trait which is held in high regard these days, but this new found love for endurance only came to be after N'Golo Kanté's role as Leicester City's engine room guided the Foxes to the Premier League title in 2016.





Since Kanté first broke through in the Premier League, teams across the world have been signing players to 'do the dirty work' and it's become a role which is just as important as a clinical centre-forward or an unstoppable goalkeeper.

Immortality - Gianluigi Buffon

It feels like some players have been around forever, but only Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has actually been around since the dawn of time.





The 41-year-old made his competitive debut for Parma during the last millennium, back in November 1995. To put into context just how long ago that really was, Buffon's career is older than Major League Soccer, the Nintendo 64, Ask Jeeves and even older than DVDs have been available in Japan.

Power - Adebayo Akinfenwa

Just like with pace, defenders can't stand coming face to face with a striker who is more than happy to go into a physical battle, let alone forwards who thrive off that.





Physical strikers are a rare breed anyway, but Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa takes the meaning of strength to a whole new level. He might not look too much like a centre-forward, but he's involved in one goal every two games for the Blues and certainly isn't just a first team regular on merit.

