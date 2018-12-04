Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Names the 2 Gunners Stars Club Can't Afford to Keep Paying

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes the Gunners cannot keep paying stars Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for their below par performances and injury problems.

Neither player has shone for the Gunners this season, with both coming under criticism and failing to nail down starting berths.

Speaking on BBC Five Live Sport as quoted by the Mirror, Wright said: "As good as [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and Ozil are, in respect to what they’re earning we’re talking about £500,000-a-week.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

"I do not believe that Arsenal can afford to be paying that sort of money without getting a return, especially when you look at what they’re trying to do at the moment."

Mkhitaryan, who moved to Arsenal from Manchester United in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez back in January, has seen a return of just two goals and three assists in 16 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Ozil has missed Arsenal's last three matches through injury, including Sunday's home win over rivals Tottenham, and club legend Wright claims there are other players at the club who can offer much more.

He said: "You’re going to lose [Aaron] Ramsey as well who probably wants £200,000 so we’re going up to £700,000-a-week in money that we’re going to have to give.


"Surely you’ve got to find three or four players that you can pay a lot of money to that will give you the output you want."

The ex-England forward also bemoaned Ozil's lack of consistency.

"He got substituted in the next game against Palace!," added Wright, who was talking up Ozil's man of the match display against Leicester City earlier this season.

"The thing with him is, do you think he’s someone that can adapt? He’s an unbelievable player but can he do it? I don’t know if he can.

"I had Arsenal fans coming over to me saying he’s had 19 assists. Thierry Henry had 20 assists and 30 odd goals – and he done it twice! Is that what we want, just assists? Is that what you’re going to throw in my face? And a hat-trick against Ludogorets?"

