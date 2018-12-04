Brahim Diaz Agrees Deal With Real Madrid After Lack of First Team Opportunities With Man City

Brahim Diaz has reportedly agreed a deal to sign a deal with Real Madrid, after failing to find a way into the first team setup at Manchester City.

Diaz is touted as one of the most exciting youth prospects at City's disposal, but he has only managed to make three appearances in all season and has yet to feature in a single Premier League matchday squad. With the 19-year-old's contract coming to an end in 2019, it looks as though his future with City is all but over.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to The Sun, after becoming disillusioned with his lack of game time for the Premier League champions, Diaz has now agreed to sign a £60,000-a-week deal with Real Madrid.

Madrid could even push to bring Diaz over to the Bernabeu during the January transfer window as City will be prepared to do business knowing that he could end up leaving on a free deal when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola has previously insisted that he is keen to extend Diaz' contract, but he also admitted that the decision ultimately rests on the shoulders of the Spaniard.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"We want him, we want to extend his contract four or five years - we will do absolutely everything, but it's in his hands." he said.





"My advice if he doesn't want to stay he has to leave. It's simple. We protect him - the same with Jadon [Sancho], Phil [Foden] - but he has to decide. It's no more than that."