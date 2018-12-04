The Crazy Stat That Shows Javier Hernandez Is a True Premier League Poacher

Many people will think of Javier Hernandez, better known as Chicharito, as a classic goal scorer in the Premier League.

Most remember his days at Manchester United, where it seemed like every single game he was coming off the bench as a super-sub to save a game for the Red Devils.

The Mexican scored twice against Newcastle United at the weekend, and a stat from Opta Joe on Twitter following the game has confirmed just how much of a fox in the box the West Ham hitman actually is.

All 47 of his goals in the Premier League have come from inside the penalty box!

47 - All 47 of Javier Hernandez's Premier League goals have come from inside the box, with only Tim Cahill posting a better 100% record (56/56 from inside the box). Poached. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2018

With a 100% record of goals coming from within the 18 yard lines, he is only eclipsed by Australian international Tim Cahill (56/56 goals inside the box).

A goal that comes to mind that showcases Hernandez's tenacity in front of goal came against Aston Villa in November of 2012. Chicharito came on as a second half substitute in the 46th minute as United were down 1-0. A few minutes later, finding themselves down two goals, Hernandez pulled one back for the visitors.

Then, as the match was coming to the last few minutes, Robin van Persie stood over a free kick from about 30 metres out. He curled the ball in with his left foot, Hernandez beat his man to the near post and dove to head in the winner in the 87th minute.

The striker's run was brilliant, the finish was technically perfect, and United won the match by a score of 3-2 courtesy of a Javier Hernandez second half brace.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

West Ham fans will be hoping that after his weekend double, that the London club can see a return to form for one of the Premier League's best ever poachers.