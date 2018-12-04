In Air Bud: World Pup, the direct-to-video third installment of the series, the titular pooch takes his talents to the pitch and excels as a goalkeeper on his friend Josh’s high school soccer team. A game in Argentina’s third division this weekend showed that the concept isn’t entirely farfetched.

During Sunday’s match between Juventud Unida and Defensores de Belgrano, the Belgrano goalkeeper made an egregious error but booting the ball directly into a defender. The goof would have resulted in an easy goal for Juventud, if not for a dog who clearly roots for Belgrano.

That’s some pretty impressive burst getting off his line.

The good news for Juventud is that the dog’s interference didn’t have an impact on the outcome of the game. Juventud won 3–0 to remain in position to challenge for a playoff spot.