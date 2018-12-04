Ex-West Brom Defender Claims He Would Have 'Knocked Down' Jurgen Klopp After Derby Celebration

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Former West Brom defender Jonas Olsson has revealed he would have 'knocked Jurgen Klopp down' after the Liverpool manager's wild celebrations against Everton on Sunday.

After Divock Origi scored a dramatic injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby, Klopp sprinted on to the pitch to celebrate and embraced Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Olsson, who spent nine years at the Hawthorns, claimed the German manager's antics after the goal were disrespectful to Everton and that had he been playing for the Toffees, he would have taken serious offence.


Speaking to Sport Bladet (as translated by Sport Witness), the Swede said: "If I'd been an Everton player, I'd have knocked him down, I think. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"You can't do that when a player has made such a mistake - it is so disrespectful."


He added: "I think Klopp is really fun, but I do not think it this time."


Following the game, Klopp insisted he had apologised to the Everton boss for his celebration, but Marco Silva revealed that was not the case and acknowledged he had not seen the incident at the time.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Silva said (as quoted by talkSPORT): "No, he didn't apologise to me. All of your colleagues asked me about this situation but, to be honest, I didn't see what happened.

"I didn't see it. I don't know what he did and the way he did it. I cannot tell you if it was any disrespect because I didn't see it."

Liverpool manager Klopp has since accepted a charge by the Football Association for misconduct in regards to his actions, and has been fined £8k and warned about his future behaviour.

