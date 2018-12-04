Former Liverpool Defender Steve Nicol Gives Damning Verdict on Struggling Reds Forward

Steve Nicol has criticised the form of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, suggesting the Brazilian is struggling to find his feet at the moment.

Despite beating Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday night, the outspoken Scot has some harsh words for the Brazilian. But the flak goes further, with Nicol arguing that Firmino's not the only one.

Speaking as a pundit on ESPN FC, the former Liverpool right back laid into the Reds' attacking triumvirate, stating: "Absolutely they’re under-performing. They played the same system last year and were incredible. They’re just under-performing.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Firmino’s the guy that we say sort of knits everything together. At the present time he can’t find any of his own team. So that’s a huge problem."





Nicol's bad blood with Firmino is understandable. For a player who scored 27 goals last season and provided a further 17 assists, his current showing is well below par. In 19 games, Liverpool's number nine has only managed to see the net bulge five times.





But as a former Red, Nicol wants to see Liverpool rediscover last season's swashbuckling form, adding: “We’re moaning but we’re still two points off City and they’re getting it done. If they can ever put it together again, it just shows you what they’re capable of.”





Liverpool are still only two points off league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, using a new-found grit and staying power to keep up the chase. In 14 league games, the Reds have kept nine clean sheets and have conceded a club record of five goals.

VI-Images/GettyImages

For Nicol, all that's left now is for Jürgen Klopp's men to reignite the goalscoring exploits of the 2017-18 season. With the upcoming visit to Turf Moor this Wednesday, a leaky, 19th-placed Burnley could be a good place to start.