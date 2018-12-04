Fulham vs Leicester City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Fulham welcome Leicester City to Craven Cottage on Wednesday as part of the first round of December's Premier League midweek fixtures.

The Cottagers sit bottom of the table but have renewed purpose after the appointment of Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester are in eighth, one point behind Manchester United and Everton, as they look to climb the table further and threaten the 'big six'. The Foxes are unbeaten in five league games, three of which have resulted in clean sheets, and have been in steady form over recent weeks.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 5 December What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Craven Cottage TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football/Gillette Soccer Special Referee? David Coote

Team News

Ranieri has inherited a relatively full strength side with only a few minor injuries to contend with. Andre Schurrle is unlikely to feature following a slight injury he picked up in training, while midfielder Kevin McDonald is also doubtful. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will likely face a fitness test to see if he is ready to play.

Leicester will probably be without centre back Harry Maguire as he recovers from injury. The weekend seems like a more realistic target for the Englishman. Claude Puel also confirmed that Jamie Vardy will be missing from action after he suffered an injury on Saturday.

Rachid Ghezzal is a minor doubt and he will face a fitness test, as will captain Wes Morgan. Daniel Amartey and Matty James are both out with long term injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Head to Head Record

The Foxes have won the only fixture the two sides have played in the last decade, a League Cup meeting in 2013 which ended 4-3.

However, Fulham do have the better record in recent history, having won four and drawn three of the last eight.

The Cottagers boast the better record across their long history too, having won 39 games against Leicester. The Foxes have won 27, with 16 games ending in draws.

Recent Form

Fulham's recent form has been very poor. They have won just two games this season and have conceded a league high 35 goals in 14 games as they sit at the foot of the Premier League table.

New manager Ranieri did enjoy a win in his first game in charge against Southampton but has since lost that momentum in a west London derby defeat to Chelsea.

The Foxes have had a good unbeaten run in November and have not lost since their away defeat to Arsenal at the end of October.

Leicester have kept four clean sheets in their last five fixtures in all competitions, while Fulham have failed to keep a single clean in the league this season.

Here's a look at each side's last five fixtures:





Fulham Leicester City Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (2/12) Leicester 2-0 Watford (1/12) Fulham 3-2 Southampton (24/11) Leicester 0-0 Southampton (27/11) Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (11/11) Brighton 1-1 Leicester (24/11) Huddersfield 1-0 Fulham (5/11) Leicester 0-0 Burnley (10/11) Manchester City 2-0 Fulham (1/11) Cardiff 0-1 Leicester (3/11)

Prediction

Claudio Ranieri's recent appointment has given some new renewed hope to Fulham and, despite their derby loss to Chelsea, they will be confident of turning their season around.



Leicester have been slowly making their way up the table and now sit eighth as they look to challenge Everton and Manchester United.

Although Fulham are still leaking goals in defence, Ranieri will expect to see that hole plugged sooner rather than later.

The Foxes always look dangerous going forwards with good pace and width, so expect them to test Fulham's defence. However, without Harry Maguire, Mitrovic's physicality may cause problems.



