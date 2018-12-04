Jamie Vardy Set to Miss Claudio Ranieri Reunion as Foxes' Striker May Require Surgery

Jamie Vardy is certain to miss Leicester City's reunion with former Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri on Wednesday evening.

Vardy, who has suffered from groin injuries in the past, has experienced yet another recurrence of the injury in training and is extremely doubtful for the Leicester's upcoming fixtures.

The Foxes will face Ranieri for the first time since the Italian's dismissal in February last year, just nine months after he led the club to an unprecedented Premier League title.

Disappointingly for Vardy, the former England international is set to miss the match, with Claude Puel hinting that he could require an operation to cure the niggling injury that has bothered the striker since last month.

Vardy is just one in a growing list of Leicester-absentees, with captain Wes Morgan, £3m summer signing Jonny Evans and Rachid Ghezzal doubtful, whilst Harry Maguire is still out with a knee injury.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Puel confirmed he is yet to figure out his starting team for the trip to Fulham.

Claude Puel says Jamie Vardy's fitness will be assessed by the Club's medical staff ahead of #FulLei.#lcfc fitness update 👉https://t.co/YmMu3unjof pic.twitter.com/cDsDCaJNUK — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 3, 2018

“I don’t know my starting team because I have problems with different players,” said Puel, as reported by Leicester's official website.

“I cannot say the player with the problem but I cannot know my starting players in two days. He (Vardy) felt something and we will discuss with the medical staff. I don’t know (if he needs surgery). It is a balance to know his feeling.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“Tomorrow will be another day. It will be for Jamie and other players to see how they feel. I don’t know who will be available for this important game. Other players must be ready in their minds to play and replace another team-mate.”

Leicester travel to Craven Cottage for Wednesday night's important clash from eighth position, whilst Fulham have picked up just eight points in 14 matches this season and find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League table.