Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Gives Verdict on Jurgen Klopp Celebration Debate

Liverpool legend and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has weighed in on the Jurgen Klopp celebration debate, insisting that he ran further than the Reds boss when the goal went in.

Liverpool beat bitter rivals Everton in the 96th minute of Sunday's Merseyside derby thanks to a last gasp goal from Divock Origi, who bundled the ball home after what can only be described as an absolute clanger from England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"I ran further than Klopp when that (Origi) goal went in!" 😂



Steven Gerrard's had his say on the Jurgen Klopp celebration debate...https://t.co/FCrlf00ZdO pic.twitter.com/DtiUTz5kUu — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) December 4, 2018

Liverpool boss Klopp then celebrated in dramatic fashion, charging onto the pitch to rejoice with goalkeeper Allison Becker as Anfield erupted into sheer delight. However, Klopp has come into criticism for his over the top celebration, with the German accepting his £8,000 fine from the FA for misconduct.

However, Gerrard has stepped into defend the Liverpool boss, joking that he ran even further than Klopp when Origi's goal went in, and insists had his Rangers side scored a last gasp goal against Celtic in the Old Firm derby he'd struggle to suppress his emotions.

"I ran further than Klopp when that goal went in," said Gerrard in his Rangers press conference on Tuesday.

"I've never been manager when a last-minute derby winner goes in, don't be surprised if you see me run further! We all have responsibilities but emotions take over and it's good to see managers and players celebrate."





Klopp is well known for his emotional celebrations and Liverpool fans will be loving Gerrard's comments toward the current Reds boss, as did much of Twitter.

And I love Mr Klopp even more after that celebration👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️😂🕺🔝 — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 2, 2018

A couple of good one-liners from Gerrard in his news conference today, I liked this one on Klopp's celebrations: "I've never been on the sideline as a manager and won a derby in the 96th minute - don't be surprised if you see me run further." — Andrew Dickson (@mrandrewdickson) December 4, 2018

Why is Jurgen Klopp being fined for his wild celebration? It was one of the reasons we even watch Liverpool, his passion! Why should emotion be taken out of the game when it makes it what it is...the beautiful game! Klopp celebration was wild but NOT provocative like Eric Dier's — Clyde Tlou (@clydegoal) December 4, 2018

Plenty of people loved Klopp's celebration, but as expected there were a number of others who voiced their displeasure over Klopp's antics, branding them disrespectful with one suggesting that double standards had played a part in the FA fine.

“I think it’s disrespectful…you cannot run into the middle of the pitch to celebrate with your players - last minute or not.”



Danny Mills takes exception to Jürgen Klopp's celebration after Divock Origi's 96th-minute winner 👇#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/A62o6U5Jcn — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 2, 2018

Jurgen Klopp should get suspended for his celebration. Not because I hate him but because you're literally not allowed on the pitch as a manager.



Especially so this season now they've introduced a yellow and red card system for managers.. 👀 — Jake! (@JakeAGriff) December 2, 2018

I actually loved Klopp's celebration fine maybe it was too much but that's passion. However one thing i won't stand is double standards. — Oluwajoba (@olumcjobson) December 2, 2018

Up next for Klopp and his high flying Liverpool side is a midweek Premier League trip to Turf Moor to face struggling Burnley on Wednesday night.