Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Gives Verdict on Jurgen Klopp Celebration Debate

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Liverpool legend and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has weighed in on the Jurgen Klopp celebration debate, insisting that he ran further than the Reds boss when the goal went in.

Liverpool beat bitter rivals Everton in the 96th minute of Sunday's Merseyside derby thanks to a last gasp goal from Divock Origi, who bundled the ball home after what can only be described as an absolute clanger from England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. 

Liverpool boss Klopp then celebrated in dramatic fashion, charging onto the pitch to rejoice with goalkeeper Allison Becker as Anfield erupted into sheer delight. However, Klopp has come into criticism for his over the top celebration, with the German accepting his £8,000 fine from the FA for misconduct.

However, Gerrard has stepped into defend the Liverpool boss, joking that he ran even further than Klopp when Origi's goal went in, and insists had his Rangers side scored a last gasp goal against Celtic in the Old Firm derby he'd struggle to suppress his emotions.

"I ran further than Klopp when that goal went in," said Gerrard in his Rangers press conference on Tuesday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I've never been manager when a last-minute derby winner goes in, don't be surprised if you see me run further! We all have responsibilities but emotions take over and it's good to see managers and players celebrate."


Klopp is well known for his emotional celebrations and Liverpool fans will be loving Gerrard's comments toward the current Reds boss, as did much of Twitter.

Plenty of people loved Klopp's celebration, but as expected there were a number of others who voiced their displeasure over Klopp's antics, branding them disrespectful with one suggesting that double standards had played a part in the FA fine.

Up next for Klopp and his high flying Liverpool side is a midweek Premier League trip to Turf Moor to face struggling Burnley on Wednesday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)