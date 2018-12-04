Man City's Sergio Aguero Ruled Out of Watford Trip & Doubtful for Chelsea Game After Training Injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero suffered an abductor injury in training on Monday, ruling him out of the Premier League leaders' match against Watford.

Aguero was left out of Pep Guardiola's squad for the match against Bournemouth on Saturday due to muscle fatigue, and suffered a new setback when he pulled up in a training session on Monday.

Aguero suffered an abductor injury in training on Monday, ruling him out of the Watford game and making him a doubt for Saturday. He will undergo tests before the Chelsea game, but the injury could rule him out for up to 2 weeks. [@JamieJackson___] pic.twitter.com/dTzOFDxbXS — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 4, 2018

He has not made the trip to Vicarage Road for the match on Tuesday evening, and the Guardian reports that he will now undergo tests to see if he can play a part in Saturday's crucial game against Chelsea.

Initial impressions are that Aguero could be out for a maximum of two weeks, so he may also miss City's final Champions League group game against Hoffenheim.

However, with Guardiola's side needing just a point to guarantee top spot in Group F, he may field a weakened team anyway and give his regular starters some rest.

Aguero missed the corresponding fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season, but he did play against the Blues in this season's Community Shield, scoring two goals including his 200th in Manchester City colours.

The Argentine marksman has been in excellent form since then, scoring eight Premier League goals so far to put him joint-second in the race for the golden boot. Only Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

City have not had much luck with injuries this season. Last year's player of the season Kevin De Bruyne is yet to start a league match in this campaign because of a recurring ligament injury, and Benjamin Mendy is also sidelined at present.

Despite this, City are top of the Premier League and will extend their lead to five points for at least 24 hours if they beat Watford on Tuesday.