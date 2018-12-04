Man Utd Sponsor Raise Nearly £22k for Club Foundation by Auctioning Bottle of 50 Year Old Whisky

Manchester United sponsor Chivas have raised almost £22,000 for the Manchester United foundation by auctioning off a single bottle of whisky. 50 year old Chivas The Icon whisky, to be exact.

If you're sharp with maths, you'll notice that that's, erm, absolutely loads of money per sip, for one of the four bottles of the company's oldest ever whisky ever made.

Image by Chris Deeley

The Chivas The Icon 50th Anniversary Limited Edition whisky was sold at Sotheby’s for £21,780. – the only bottle in the limited edition run available to the public to buy, with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Manchester United Foundation.

The oldest whisky ever released by Chivas was blended to celebrate United’s famous European Cup win in 1968. In total, just four bottles of the 50 year old Scotch have been created – one for each goal scored by Manchester United on the memorable night at Wembley.

One of the other three went to a lucky fan in a social media competition, the third has taken pride of place in the Manchester United Museum and will be offered for private sale at an end of season event, with proceeds again being donated to the Manchester United Foundation. The final bottle will be placed on display at Strathisla distillery - the home of Chivas in Speyside, Scotland.





Sandy Hyslop, Chivas Director of Blending, said: “Chivas The Icon 50th Anniversary Limited Edition is an exquisite blend of our most luxurious and rarest whiskies. We’ve called on years of blending experience to craft a Scotch that truly embodies Manchester United and Chivas’ shared belief that success is a blend – in football, life and Scotch. The buyer of this bottle has got their hands on an iconic piece of history – this is the oldest Chivas blend ever created.”

Image by Chris Deeley

John Shiels, Chief Executive of Manchester United Foundation added: “We are extremely thankful to Chivas for its support and recognition of the Foundation through this auction. This generous donation allows us to continue delivering our wide range of programmes to people across Greater Manchester and will make a huge difference to those who need it most.”





Find out more about the Chivas partnership with Manchester United and why blended is better at www.chivas.com/manutd