Man Utd Sponsor Raise Nearly £22k for Club Foundation by Auctioning Bottle of 50 Year Old Whisky

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Manchester United sponsor Chivas have raised almost £22,000 for the Manchester United foundation by auctioning off a single bottle of whisky. 50 year old Chivas The Icon whisky, to be exact. 

If you're sharp with maths, you'll notice that that's, erm, absolutely loads of money per sip, for one of the four bottles of the company's oldest ever whisky ever made. 

Image by Chris Deeley

The Chivas The Icon 50th Anniversary Limited Edition whisky was sold at Sotheby’s for £21,780. – the only bottle in the limited edition run available to the public to buy, with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Manchester United Foundation. 

The oldest whisky ever released by Chivas was blended to celebrate United’s famous European Cup win in 1968. In total, just four bottles of the 50 year old Scotch have been created – one for each goal scored by Manchester United on the memorable night at Wembley. 

One of the other three went to a lucky fan in a social media competition, the third has taken pride of place in the Manchester United Museum and will be offered for private sale at an end of season event, with proceeds again being donated to the Manchester United Foundation. The final bottle will be placed on display at Strathisla distillery - the home of Chivas in Speyside, Scotland.


Sandy Hyslop, Chivas Director of Blending, said: “Chivas The Icon 50th Anniversary Limited Edition is an exquisite blend of our most luxurious and rarest whiskies. We’ve called on years of blending experience to craft a Scotch that truly embodies Manchester United and Chivas’ shared belief that success is a blend – in football, life and Scotch. The buyer of this bottle has got their hands on an iconic piece of history – this is the oldest Chivas blend ever created.”

Image by Chris Deeley

John Shiels, Chief Executive of Manchester United Foundation added: “We are extremely thankful to Chivas for its support and recognition of the Foundation through this auction. This generous donation allows us to continue delivering our wide range of programmes to people across Greater Manchester and will make a huge difference to those who need it most.”


Find out more about the Chivas partnership with Manchester United and why blended is better at www.chivas.com/manutd

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)