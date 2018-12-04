Manchester City 'Could Face Champions League Ban' Following Alleged FFP Breaches

Manchester City could face a potential ban from European competition as soon as next season, following recent revelations by Football Leaks.

It emerged that City had reportedly used sponsorship deals to circumvent the amount of money that owners are allowed to put into a club over the past few years. It is claimed that the club's owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group, had paid up to £60m as opposed to being paid by the club's airline sponsor, Etihad.

LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/GettyImages

This isn't the first time City have found themselves in hot water. They previously paid a settlement of £49m having been found to have broken UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules back in 2014. However, they had that fine reduced to £18m after complying with certain measures agreed as part of the punishment.

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, stated he was ready to take action if the rules had been broken, in quotes carried by Sky Sports.

"We are assessing the situation," he said. "We have an independent body working on it. Very soon you will have an answer on what will happen in this concrete case."

Uefa could impose Champions League ban on Man City over #FootballLeaks revelations - independent investigation expected to recommend charges https://t.co/Vn2nrMb4mu — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) December 4, 2018

Due to City's previous FFP breaches, the punishment on this occasion could prove to be ban from UEFA's continental competition.