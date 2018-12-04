Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Manchester United host an in-form Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in what has the potential to be a firecracker of a Premier League match. 

The Red Devils have endured a strange season thus far, with their form changing wildly. United are now three Premier League games without a victory and are languishing down in seventh place after their draw at Southampton.

However, perhaps more concerning is that they are already eight points off fourth and a staggering 16 points away from Manchester City.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal, meanwhile, have improved leaps and bounds this season under Unai Emery. After they started the campaign tentatively with back to back losses, they have since recovered strongly and sit in fourth place. 

The Gunners go into this clash off the back of an outstanding 4-2 victory over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Check out 90min's preview for Wednesday's clash below.

How to Watch


When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 5 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Old Trafford
Tv Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1
Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News


Manchester United have a plethora of injury concerns going into this clash with Arsenal. Alexis Sánchez and Victor Lindelof are both likely to miss out with hamstring injuries. 

Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling missed United's 2-2 draw with Southampton on Saturday, but are in the running to return against the Gunners. 

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia are also injury concerns. Ashley Young, meanwhile, is suspended for the game having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season. 
GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Arsenal are relatively injury free compared to their opponents. Nacho Monreal is close to returning from a hamstring injury but the Manchester United game is expected to be too soon for the Spaniard. 

Konstantinos Mavropanos is out of the game with a groin strain, whilst Danny Welbeck is a long-term injury absentee with a broken ankle. The Gunners will also be without their captain Granit Xhaka who picked up his fifth yellow card against Tottenham on Sunday. 

Predicted Lineups


Manchester United De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Martial.
Arsenal Leno; Mustafi, Sokratis, Holding, Bellerin; Torreira, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Head to Head Record


This fixture has a rich history, with this being the 228th time the two sides have faced each other in all competitions. 


Manchester United have the edge overall, having won 98 games to Arsenal's 82 victories. However, the fixture has historically been tense and has resulted in 47 draws.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The recent record also favours the Red Devils. José Mourinho's side have lost to Arsenal just once in their last five meetings and won three of these games. 


At Old Trafford, United are 11 games unbeaten against the Gunners in the Premier League and may well have the psychological advantage going into this one. 

Recent Form


Manchester United have been poor in the Premier League recently and this manifested into yet another disappointing draw against Southampton on Saturday.

The Red Devils found themselves 2-0 down at St Mary's after just 20 minutes, but fought their way back into the match to draw level before half-time. However, United couldn't regroup after the break and dropped another two points.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Arsenal are in excellent form in both the Premier League and other competitions. In fact, the Gunners have gone 19 games without tasting defeat and will be confident of making it to 20 against United. Unai Emery's side have won their last three games, scoring nine goals.

Here's how each time has performed in their last five fixtures:

Manchester United Arsenal
Southampton 2-2 Manchester United (1/12)
 Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur (2/12)
Manchester United 1-0 Young Boys (27/11) Vorskla 0-3 Arsenal (29/11)
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace (24/11) Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (25/11)
Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United (11/11) Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (11/11)
Juventus 1-2 Manchester United (7/11) Arsenal 0-0 Sporting (8/11)

Prediction


Manchester United have been poor in recent games, but they are unpredictable when it comes to the big fixtures. Whilst the Red Devils lost 3-1 to Manchester City, they beat Juventus 2-1 and were unfortunate to draw 2-2 against Chelsea. Therefore, don't be surprised if United show up against the Gunners.

However, this said, Arsenal have been in good form and will be looking to exploit United's defensive frailties. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the league's top scorer with ten goals and has three in his last three. 

If United play as poorly as they did against Southampton this could be a whitewash, but the Red Devils will likely put in a more dogged display. It will be a close game but Arsenal will leave Old Trafford with all three points.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Arsenal

