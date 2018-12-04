Manuel Pellegrini Claims West Ham Midfielder Could Be Worth £100m Despite Difficult Start to Season

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini believes Jack Wilshere is potentially worth around £100m, despite the midfielder's struggles with injury and form so far this season.

Wilshere recently returned to first team action following a two month injury absence and Pellegrini believes the former Arsenal star is incredibly valuable because of his creative ability.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: "Players of the quality of Wilshere can cost £100m, £90m, £70m? Good creative midfielders are just very expensive. He wanted to play at West Ham, we took the risk.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“It has not been a good month for him but we have the second part of the season and I hope he will play most games.”

While Pellegrini admitted signing Wilshere was a risk due to his issues with recurring injuries throughout his career, the former Manchester City and Real Madrid boss insisted it was one worth taking.

He added: "We knew Jack was a risk but at Bournemouth on loan, he played around 65 per cent of the games.

“We know he is not a player who will be available for every game, every week. But he is a player of a quality that is not easy to bring to West Ham at a price we could afford.

“Jack is just 26 and has the quality to play in the national team. In football, the most important thing is the quality.”

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Wilshere appeared as a late substitute in West Ham's 3-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday and will be hoping for more minutes in their Tuesday evening clash with Cardiff.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)