North London Rivals Join Premier League Duo in Race for RB Salzburg Attacking Midfielder

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Arsenal and Tottenham have joined other Premier League admirers in battling for the signature of RB Salzburg's attacking midfielder Hannes Wolf.

The 19-year-old - dubbed the 'next Christian Eriksen' - has been in sparkling form for the Austrian league leaders this season with four goals and nine assists in 21 matches.

According to The Mirror, the young Austrian is being tracked by Everton and Southampton while Tottenham and Arsenal have now also reportedly joined the race.

Wolf had already been interesting a host of German clubs with his performances this season but now it seems the rest of Europe has taken notice of the youngster's rapid rise. Having started his career at FC Liefering, a well-known feeder club for RB Salzburg, he joined the Austrian giants in 2016 and helped them win the UEFA Youth League in 2017.

He established himself in the Salzburg side last season under manager Marco Rose and his glittering performances have seen him become a key part of the side this term.

Michael Molzar/GettyImages

His four goals and nine assists have helped Salzburg stay unbeaten in their domestic league, winning 14 out of 16 top flight matches. With Aaron Ramsey's contract situation at Arsenal uncertain, it seems Unai Emery has already began seeking potential replacements.

