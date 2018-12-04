Real Madrid Loanee Mateo Kovacic Interested in Permanent Chelsea Stay Amid Spurs Interest

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Mateo Kovacic's chances of returning to Real Madrid are increasingly slim, with Chelsea holding a 'clear advantage' in completing a permanent transfer for the on-loan midfielder amidst rival interest from Tottenham.

The Croatia international made it clear during the summer that he wanted to leave the Santiago Bernabeu and was granted a season-long deal to join Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

David Ramos/GettyImages

While the Blues do not have an option to make the move permanent as part of the deal, Spanish publication AS have reported that the 24-year-old will not be heading back to Real Madrid next year.

It has been revealed that the 13-time European champions are 'disgusted' over the attitude displayed by Kovacic during the summer saga and are willing to sanction a transfer away for the midfielder.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The report adds that Sarri's side have a 'clear advantage' in the race to sign the Croatian, with Kovacic himself acknowledging he 'likes the idea' of joining his current side on a permanent basis.


Premier League rivals Spurs are also said to be keeping tabs over the former Inter midfielder, but Chelsea's recent relationship with Madrid is claimed to have put them in pole position.

In the last two seasons, the Blues have signed Alvaro Morata from the La Liga giants whilst Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois headed in the opposite direction earlier this summer. 


Santiago Solari's side paid in the region of €35m to prise Kovacic away from the San Siro in 2015, and it has been suggested Los Blancos are looking for a higher fee than what they originally parted with to let the midfielder leave.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)