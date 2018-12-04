Ronald de Boer Urges Ajax Duo to Sign for Barcelona or Man City Amid Tottenham & Juventus Interest

Ajax and Barcelona legend Ronald de Boer has urged Netherlands duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong to consider moves to the La Liga champions.

Ajax's gifted Dutchman De Ligt is reportedly at the centre of a transfer triangle that involves Juventus, Barcelona and Tottenham.

At just 19, the defender has already made 86 appearances in Amsterdam and his performances in the Eredivisie have seen him don the captain's armband. Coupled with 13 caps for the Netherlands, the youngster is hot property.

His skill, experience and potential have put De Ligt on the radar of Europe's biggest clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Earlier this year, the Evening Standard reported that Spurs were interested in signing De Ligt as as a replacement for contract rebel Toby Alderweireld. More significantly, they are hoping to partner him with his former Ajax teammate Davinson Sanchez to a develop a long-term centre-back partnership in North London.





Now, however, it seems that Barcelona and Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to snap up the Dutch defender.

In the Spanish media, there are whispers that Barcelona - who have had knack of securing the signatures of Dutch players in the past - could succeed in signing De Ligt.

Speaking to Esports COPE, Ajax and Barca legend Ronald de Boer has suggested that the Nou Camp could welcome two fresh-faced Dutch players in De Ligt and his compatriot Manchester City target Frenkie de Jong.





He said: “I advise them to sign for Barcelona, or if not, for Pep [Guardiola’s] Manchester City. Ajax’s style is the same as Barca’s, they could adapt quickly. I would also advise them to go to Barcelona because the club is in my heart.”

De Ligt is wanted in London and has his suitors in Barcelona, but the shape of things to come has been triangulated by admiring glances from Juventus, who have now shown their desire to bring the Dutch defensive prodigy to Turin.

The word from Italy is that Juventus are clamouring for the Dutchman, and according to Tuttosport the infamous Mino Raiola - who represents De Ligt - has been inundated with phone calls from Barcelona.





But Juventus and Raiola are on very good terms, and that slight edge might be enough for the Serie A giants to get a deal done and leave Barcelona and Spurs heartbroken.

For Spurs to compete with either the magnetism of Barca or the Italian charm of Juventus, they will have to boost their charm offensive to win over De Ligt and offer him the equally enticing prospect of playing in the Premier League.