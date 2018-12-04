West Ham and Crystal Palace in Transfer Tussle for £20m Rated Championship Ace

Blackburn Rovers are in danger of losing their star player Bradley Dack with Crystal Palace and West Ham United ready to swoop in.

Dack has been in excellent form so far this season for Blackburn, returning nine goals from his 17 appearances. Despite this being his first season in the Championship, Dack's performances have attracted interest from the Premier League.

Of those Premier League clubs most interested are West Ham and Palace, according to the Sun. Both sides are looking to add goals to their midfield, with the Eagles particularly struggling to find the net this season.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Roy Hodgson's side have scored just ten goals so far this season, with the attacking burden very much on Wilfried Zaha, and signing Dack could relieve some pressure on the Ivorian forward.

However, with Manuel Lanzini still out injured for West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini is keen to bolster his midfield options. Lanzini's threat combined with his playmaking abilities have been sorely missed by the Hammers this season and Dack could well be the perfect replacement.

West Ham showed in the summer that they're not afraid to spend big, as they accumulated a total expenditure of £92.6m on bringing new players in. Therefore, the £20m price tag is unlikely to be an obstacle for the east London club.

Comparatively, Palace were more frugal in the summer transfer window and only spent £9.5m - the second lowest in the Premier League.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With West Ham seemingly on an upward trajectory as a club, Dack might be more attracted by the possibility of playing for Pellegrini's side. However, the goalscoring midfielder would likely receive more playing time at Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, Blackburn will be desperate to keep hold of their star man and a big contract offer shouldn't be ruled out.





Whilst the Rovers are currently in tenth place, they are a mere four points off the play-off positions and retaining Dack's services would improve their chances of reaching the top six greatly.

Blackburn next face a trip to high-flying Middlesborough in the Championship. Their opponents are currently fourth in the table but a Blackburn victory would move them to within three points of their counterparts.