Bayern President States Bundesliga Giants Wouldn't Have Paid €100m for Cristiano Ronaldo

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have revealed that they wouldn't have paid €100m to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Portuguese forward joined Juventus from Real Madrid after a nine year spell in the Spanish capital in which he won the Champions League four times and two La Liga titles. Ronaldo cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time during his career in Madrid, but continued disagreements with Florentino Perez meant he would leave the club under somewhat of a cloud.

However, Bayern president Uli Hoeness has admitted that the Bundesliga side wouldn't have made a move for Ronaldo in the summer, due to the price. Speaking to Bild as quoted by AS, Hoeness opened up about the club's lack of interest in the Portuguese goal scorer.



"He is 33 years old and it would have cost 100m euros, we would have done it with our eyes closed for that amount if I were 24 years old."

Bayern's loss appears to have been Juventus' gain though, their financial outlay for the forward appeared excessive at first, but off the pitch the club have recouped a lot of the money from shirt sales and increase in social media presence.

On the pitch there was never any doubt as to whether Ronaldo would be worth it, he's scored 11 goals and pitched in seven assists across all competitions this season as Juve look to compete on multiple fronts. The Turin club appear to be adjusting to life with Ronaldo perfectly, they're top of Serie A by eight points and are yet to lose a game this season.