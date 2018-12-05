Bayern President States Bundesliga Giants Wouldn't Have Paid €100m for Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have revealed that they wouldn't have paid €100m to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Portuguese forward joined Juventus from Real Madrid after a nine year spell in the Spanish capital in which he won the Champions League four times and two La Liga titles. Ronaldo cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time during his career in Madrid, but continued disagreements with Florentino Perez meant he would leave the club under somewhat of a cloud.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, Bayern president Uli Hoeness has admitted that the Bundesliga side wouldn't have made a move for Ronaldo in the summer, due to the price. Speaking to Bild as quoted by AS, Hoeness opened up about the club's lack of interest in the Portuguese goal scorer.

"He is 33 years old and it would have cost 100m euros, we would have done it with our eyes closed for that amount if I were 24 years old."

Bayern's loss appears to have been Juventus' gain though, their financial outlay for the forward appeared excessive at first, but off the pitch the club have recouped a lot of the money from shirt sales and increase in social media presence.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

On the pitch there was never any doubt as to whether Ronaldo would be worth it, he's scored 11 goals and pitched in seven assists across all competitions this season as Juve look to compete on multiple fronts. The Turin club appear to be adjusting to life with Ronaldo perfectly, they're top of Serie A by eight points and are yet to lose a game this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)