Chelsea Superstar Eden Hazard Claims Ruben Loftus-Cheek Can Become One of England's Best Midfielders

Chelsea and Belgium winger Eden Hazard has backed Blues teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek to become one of the country's top midfielders as the youngster continues to grow at Stamford Bridge.

Despite struggling to get regular playing time this season, Loftus-Cheek has once again shown flashes of why he's so highly rated. A hat trick in the Europa League was a statement of intent, and the Englishman netted once again against Fulham last weekend. The midfielder is yet to start a Premier League match for the Blues this season, causing rumours of a January loan move to surface.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Hazard was full of praise for his teammate and claimed he would become a top midfielder.

"He's a fantastic player. We all know. I've trained with him for five years. I saw him when he was young, now he is not so young but he can still improve. But in the future I think he will be one of the best midfielders in the country.”

The Belgian also highlighted Loftus-Cheek's goal as a good example of the sort of football Chelsea want to be playing this season.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"This goal was good but we have the kind of players that when (we are) in short spaces we can do one-touch and give and goes. So we try to do this."

Chelsea now face a trip to woefully out of form Wolves as the Blues look to keep in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City, who they host on Saturday in what will be one of the biggest matches of the season.