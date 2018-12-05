Crystal Palace Fans Slam Defender James Tomkins Following Poor Display at Brighton

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Last night Crystal Palace endured a torrid evening against an excellent Brighton and Hove Albion side who swatted aside the Eagles, winning 3-1 in spite of having had a man sent off in the first half.

It seems Crystal Palace fans have taken exception to James Tomkins' display in particular as they poor defeat to leaves Roy Hodgson's men wallowing down in 15th wallowing in the league table.

Here's what the Palace fans said of Tomkins on social media:

Tomkins has actually been pretty solid for Hodgson's side this season, but against Brighton he never really seemed to get going.


Goals from Glen Murray and Leon Balogun but Palace two goals down just half an hour in, but Tomkin's poor night was highlighted clearly when Brighton scored their third of the evening. 

The Englishman seemed to get the better of Florin Andone initially but then inexplicably failed to deal with the situation, allowing the attacker a shot a goal which beat Wayne Hennessey. 

Tomkins and Palace will however soon get a shot of redemption when they face West Ham away this Saturday. Ironically Tomkins will be up against his former side, and he'll no doubt be keen to put it a much better performance.

Brighton on the other hand will be looking to continue their strong start to the season with a trip up to Burnley, who have struggled for much of this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)