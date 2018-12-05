Crystal Palace Fans Slam Defender James Tomkins Following Poor Display at Brighton

Last night Crystal Palace endured a torrid evening against an excellent Brighton and Hove Albion side who swatted aside the Eagles, winning 3-1 in spite of having had a man sent off in the first half.

It seems Crystal Palace fans have taken exception to James Tomkins' display in particular as they poor defeat to leaves Roy Hodgson's men wallowing down in 15th wallowing in the league table.

Here's what the Palace fans said of Tomkins on social media:

Tomkins has had his worst half in a palace shirt — not_even_mad_boi. (@JoshuaCPFC) December 4, 2018

Tell you who’s got off lightly from last night; James Tomkins. People banging on Monday morning about him being one of our best ever centre backs. Do me a favour. Fucking amateur for their 3rd. #cpfc — Angus Mainland (@Angus66Mainland) December 5, 2018

In desperate need of a break, James Tomkins has gone on leave in Brighton tonight.. — Matthew Collins (@MattHopeNotHate) December 4, 2018

Tomkins has actually been pretty solid for Hodgson's side this season, but against Brighton he never really seemed to get going.





Goals from Glen Murray and Leon Balogun but Palace two goals down just half an hour in, but Tomkin's poor night was highlighted clearly when Brighton scored their third of the evening.

The Englishman seemed to get the better of Florin Andone initially but then inexplicably failed to deal with the situation, allowing the attacker a shot a goal which beat Wayne Hennessey.

Worst game in a palace shirt for Tomkins, he’s allowed an off game just wish it wasn’t against the scum! — Marc (@Marc_S_88) December 4, 2018

I think Tomkins is actually lying somewhere tied up in a cupboard. Brighton's youth goalkeeper is actually on the field wearing a Tomkins mask. #CPFC — Adam (@AdamFlinter) December 4, 2018

Go and watch Brighton v Palace highlights and the 3rd Brighton goal if you wanna see amateur hour defending from James Tomkins. A criminal goal to concede. — Tormund Giantsbane (@tosin_GoodTimes) December 5, 2018

Palace ratings out of 10 for tonight



Hennessey 0

Wan-Bissaka 3

Tomkins 0

Sakho 0

van Aanholt 2

McArthur 2

Schlupp 0

Kouyaté 0

Sørloth -4

Milivojevic 1

Meyer 1

Townsend 3

Zaha 1



At least West Ham aren’t in form 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mark Williams (@MWmagic) December 4, 2018

Tomkins and Palace will however soon get a shot of redemption when they face West Ham away this Saturday. Ironically Tomkins will be up against his former side, and he'll no doubt be keen to put it a much better performance.

Brighton on the other hand will be looking to continue their strong start to the season with a trip up to Burnley, who have struggled for much of this season.