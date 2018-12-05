Italian Giants Could Announce Zlatan Ibrahimovic Signing 'in the Next Few Days' as Talks Progress

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Serie A giants Milan could announce the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimović for his second spell at the club within 'the next few days'.

The 37-year-old Swede is eyeing a return to Europe after failing to push LA Galaxy into the MLS Cup finals, and his former side Milan are desperate to have a reunion before Ibrahimović hangs up his boots for good.

OLIVIER MORIN/GettyImages

Goal reports that talks are at an advanced stage and that the Rossoneri could even announce the deal within a matter of days.


The transfer would see Ibrahimović have his fourth spell in Serie A, having previously represented Juventus and Inter, as well as Milan.

Ibrahimović made 85 appearances for the Rossoneri during his first spell as the club, scoring or assisting 80 goals in just 85 appearances.

In total, the Swede has scored 148 goals for Italian teams throughout his career, having only ever spent seven full seasons in Serie A.

Milan are currently undergoing a major renovation project which hopes to place them back among Europe's elite clubs sooner rather than later. 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The Rossoneri have made a number of significant signings over the last few years, but perhaps nothing highlights their ambitions more than their ability to hold onto the likes of Suso, Alessio Romagnoli and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ibrahimović's arrival at San Siro would offer Gonzalo Higuain some vital competition for a place in Milan's starting lineup, while also allowing young striker Patrick Cutrone the chance to learn off of one of the best striker's of the 21st century.

