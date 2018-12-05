Jurgen Klopp Insists Salah Isn't Far Behind Aubameyang in the Premier League Golden Boot Race

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Although Mohamed Salah's second season at Anfield hasn't got off to the best of starts, Jurgen Klopp has backed his forward by reminding everyone that he is still very much in the Premier League Golden Boot race. 

Salah has scored seven Premier League goals so far, nine in all competitions, which is six short of what he managed at this stage last season. Aubameyang currently sits atop of the goalscoring rankings after his brace in the north London derby on Sunday with 10 goals.

While Klopp says that Salah is back physically 100%, the Egyptian is only three goals behind from the Gabonese striker.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp speaking to the Daily Express said: “It’s all good. I think he has scored seven so far in the league. Who has scored most? Aubameyang? And he scored twice in the last game. So nobody is 15 goals away from him.

“The season is like it is, and we all have to start new. You can take nothing for granted and think things will be easy.

“He could have scored more with the chances he’s had, but there is nothing else to say.”

Klopp added: “try to do your best and then after the season you will get judged, not during the season.”

Aubameyang has emerged as an early favourite to prevent Salah from retaining this year’s Golden Boot award. Both strikers have found the back of the net 20 times since Aubameyang’s introduction to the Premier League in February.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Wednesday night, Salah scored in the reverse fixture last season against the Lancashire side. Aubameyang's Arsenal face Manchester United at Old Trafford in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)