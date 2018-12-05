Jurgen Klopp Insists Salah Isn't Far Behind Aubameyang in the Premier League Golden Boot Race

Although Mohamed Salah's second season at Anfield hasn't got off to the best of starts, Jurgen Klopp has backed his forward by reminding everyone that he is still very much in the Premier League Golden Boot race.

Salah has scored seven Premier League goals so far, nine in all competitions, which is six short of what he managed at this stage last season. Aubameyang currently sits atop of the goalscoring rankings after his brace in the north London derby on Sunday with 10 goals.

While Klopp says that Salah is back physically 100%, the Egyptian is only three goals behind from the Gabonese striker.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp speaking to the Daily Express said: “It’s all good. I think he has scored seven so far in the league. Who has scored most? Aubameyang? And he scored twice in the last game. So nobody is 15 goals away from him.

“The season is like it is, and we all have to start new. You can take nothing for granted and think things will be easy.



“He could have scored more with the chances he’s had, but there is nothing else to say.”



Klopp added: “try to do your best and then after the season you will get judged, not during the season.”

Aubameyang has emerged as an early favourite to prevent Salah from retaining this year’s Golden Boot award. Both strikers have found the back of the net 20 times since Aubameyang’s introduction to the Premier League in February.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Wednesday night, Salah scored in the reverse fixture last season against the Lancashire side. Aubameyang's Arsenal face Manchester United at Old Trafford in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter.