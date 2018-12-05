Jurgen Klopp Urges FA to Help After Admitting Concern Over Liverpool's Fixture Congestion in January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged the Football Association to intervene, after revealing his concern over the potential scheduling of the Reds' FA Cup tie with Wolves in January.

Klopp's side take on title-rivals Manchester City in a pivotal Premier League clash at the Etihad on January 3, with the third round of FA Cup ties to be played over the following four days.

The Liverpool manager expressed his hope that the FA show understanding of the situation and allow the Reds to face Wolves on January 7.



Speaking about his thoughts on the game, Klopp said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo ): "I didn't run through my living room, celebrating the draw to be honest.





"I got a message saying it was Wolves away. Then I had a look and saw a lot of draws which looked like 'oh'. They are not the same difficulty we will face but we will try everything."

He added: "We play that week on Thursday against City so I hope we have the Monday night game or whatever then it's okay.



Liverpool have drawn Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home for the 3rd round of the Emirates FA Cup! The fixture date is yet to be announced but I will be sure to inform you when it comes out! How will we do in this game? pic.twitter.com/6LYbKCFF6i — _this_is_anfield (@_thisis_anfield) December 3, 2018

"If we play on the Sunday after the City game, going to Wolves, who will probably have played three days earlier, that would be really hard, but we have to see. It's the FA and the television (companies) who will decide."





After accepting a FA misconduct charge over his celebrations in last Sunday's dramatic Merseyside derby victory over Everton , Klopp also admitted he lost control and had no issues over paying the fine.

The Liverpool manager said: "I don't regret it in a way that it should not have happened. I didn't decide, it just happened.

BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp fined £8,000 after admitting @FA charge of misconduct for running onto pitch in Merseyside derby. #SSN pic.twitter.com/wkJomyajBf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 4, 2018

"A match ban, for me, would have been too much. Paying money - and not because I earn so money - a fine is there to make you aware and make sure you don't do it again.





"I will not do it again as so much as I can avoid it. Now I know it, I will not do it. Before I didn't think about it."