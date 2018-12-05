Tottenham Ready to Bid €50m for Roma Winger Amid Interest From North London Rivals Arsenal

Tottenham are reportedly ready to place a bid in the region of €50m for AS Roma winger Cengiz Under, as they look to fend off competition from north London rivals Arsenal.

Whilst recent reports have suggested Unai Emery's side has sent multiple scouts to Italy to see the 21-year-old in action, it has now been claimed that Spurs are the Premier League club ready to make the first move.



Italian publication Corriere dello Sport report that 'according to indiscretions, Spurs are ready to put €52m on the table to convince Monchi and James Palotta' to part with the Turkey international.

The report adds that Roma are aware that this is most likely going to be Under's last season at the Stadio Olimpico and will sanction a move away for the winger in the summer.

Cengiz Ünder scores a long-range rocket 🚀 as Roma record a 2-2 draw with fellow #UCL side Inter. 💪🎯 pic.twitter.com/Z057RYm49P — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 2, 2018

As part of the deal to take Under to Roma, the Serie A giants are obliged to pay 20% of any future sale for the Turkey international back to former club Istanbul Basaksehir.





Under began his professional career at lowly Altinordu before earning a move to Turkish Super Lig side Basaksehir in 2016. In his breakthrough season with the club, Under managed seven goals in 32 games and firmly established himself as one of the best talents in Turkey.



The following year, the winger made his move to Roma in a €13.4m deal and became the youngest Turkish player to ever score in the Champions League when he netted in the Serie A side's 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.