Tottenham Ready to Bid €50m for Roma Winger Amid Interest From North London Rivals Arsenal

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Tottenham are reportedly ready to place a bid in the region of €50m for AS Roma winger Cengiz Under, as they look to fend off competition from north London rivals Arsenal.

Whilst recent reports have suggested Unai Emery's side has sent multiple scouts to Italy to see the 21-year-old in action, it has now been claimed that Spurs are the Premier League club ready to make the first move.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport report that 'according to indiscretions, Spurs are ready to put €52m on the table to convince Monchi and James Palotta' to part with the Turkey international.

The report adds that Roma are aware that this is most likely going to be Under's last season at the Stadio Olimpico and will sanction a move away for the winger in the summer.

As part of the deal to take Under to Roma, the Serie A giants are obliged to pay 20% of any future sale for the Turkey international back to former club Istanbul Basaksehir. 


Under began his professional career at lowly Altinordu before earning a move to Turkish Super Lig side Basaksehir in 2016. In his breakthrough season with the club, Under managed seven goals in 32 games and firmly established himself as one of the best talents in Turkey.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

The following year, the winger made his move to Roma in a €13.4m deal and became the youngest Turkish player to ever score in the Champions League when he netted in the Serie A side's 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)