Unai Emery Sets Golden Boot Challenge to Arsenal's Top Goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has told star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he needs to challenge for the Golden Boot this season following his blistering start to the Premier League campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is only in his first full season with the Gunners but is currently leading the scoring charts with 10 goals, making his the only player to reach double figures in the league so far.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Emery stressed ahead of Arsenal's trip to face Manchester United on Wednesday that the Gabon international can still improve, but that he's also challenged Aubameyang to win the Golden Boot following his brace against Tottenham.

"I want him to continue improving and his challenge is also collective and individual," Emery said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "I want his challenge to be that he has the possibility to be the best scorer in the Premier League.

"We want to help him to achieve this and that is because if he is scoring he is helping us. I want to say to him and also everyone 'don't stop, continue with his commitment every match'.

"He can take confidence from matches like against Tottenham but not only from scoring but also he is helping with the pressing."

Aubameyang will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Manchester United on Wednesday, as the Red Devils are currently in the midst of a defensive injury crisis.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

On top of that, José Mourinho's side have conceded seven goals since the start of November - Arsenal have conceded five in the same time - and for the first time in over 20 years, Manchester United welcome someone other than Arsène Wenger to the Old Trafford dugout.