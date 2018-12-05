Unai Emery Sets Golden Boot Challenge to Arsenal's Top Goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has told star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he needs to challenge for the Golden Boot this season following his blistering start to the Premier League campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is only in his first full season with the Gunners but is currently leading the scoring charts with 10 goals, making his the only player to reach double figures in the league so far.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Emery stressed ahead of Arsenal's trip to face Manchester United on Wednesday that the Gabon international can still improve, but that he's also challenged Aubameyang to win the Golden Boot following his brace against Tottenham.

"I want him to continue improving and his challenge is also collective and individual," Emery said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "I want his challenge to be that he has the possibility to be the best scorer in the Premier League.

"We want to help him to achieve this and that is because if he is scoring he is helping us. I want to say to him and also everyone 'don't stop, continue with his commitment every match'.

"He can take confidence from matches like against Tottenham but not only from scoring but also he is helping with the pressing."

Aubameyang will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Manchester United on Wednesday, as the Red Devils are currently in the midst of a defensive injury crisis.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

On top of that, José Mourinho's side have conceded seven goals since the start of November - Arsenal have conceded five in the same time - and for the first time in over 20 years, Manchester United welcome someone other than Arsène Wenger to the Old Trafford dugout.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)