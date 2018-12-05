Update on Marko Arnautovic Injury After Star Man Hobbles Off During Cardiff City Win

West Ham United's main man Marko Arnautovic went off injured after the 40 minute mark during Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Cardiff City, and now looks likely to spend the Christmas period on the sidelines.





Arnautovic was sent running after a Felipe Anderson through ball before he pulled up with a hamstring injury just inside the penalty box. West Ham are hoping to learn the exact time scale and damage of the injury within the next few days.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Arnautovic became a fan’s favourite and key player at the London Stadium last year netting 11 goals in his debut season for the Hammers. However this season the forward has been hamstrung by a myriad of injury concerns.





While the Austrian was seen leaving the game last night in crutches he hopes to be back soon: “Don’t worry boys, I’ll be back - like always!” (per the Daily Star)



The injury comes during a positive spell for West Ham as they finally found form in the league with two wins and six goals over the last seven days.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

£5m signing Lucas Perez scored either side of half time after he replaced Arnautovic putting his name in the mix to replace the injured Austrian at the weekend. Andy Carroll is also back from injury; he made only his second appearance of the season as a late substitute during last night’s win.



With those back to back wins, West Ham find themselves moving up to 12th place and three points off the top half of the table. Crystal Palace visit the London Stadium on Saturday as West Ham are looking to make it three wins out of three.