Video: Dog Makes Heroic Goal-Line Save During Argentinian League Match

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

A dog came to the aid of Argentinian side Defensores de Belgrano when they faced Juventud Unida on Sunday, preventing a certain goal with an incredible goal-line clearance.

Juventud were already 3-0 up at the time and looked set to add a fourth goal when the Belgrano goalkeeper accidentally kicked the ball against an opposing striker. The striker took an unopposed shot towards the empty goal, only for a dog to sprint onto the pitch and deflect the ball wide of the goal.

Unfortunately for Belgrano, the dog could not inspire a dramatic comeback as they fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Juventud will certainly be relieved that this incident did not impact the final score, as they remain in contention for a play-off position in the Argentinian third division.

Many fans online called for the dog to be given a full-time contract with the club, insisting that his determination and athleticism would help improve the Belgrano defence.

The incident also led to many fans comparing the heroic hound to the likes of Everton's Jordan Pickford and Liverpool's Loris Karius, who have both made the headlines as a result of major mistakes in recent weeks.

Remarkably, this is not the only dog to have stolen the show in recent weeks, with The Sun posting a video of a dog making a superb penalty save to prevent a certain goal in Ecuador in late November.

