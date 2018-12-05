Virgil van Dijk Tips Liverpool Teammate to Be Future Anfield Captain

Virgil van Dijk has tipped his Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson as potential future captain of the Anfield club.

The commanding Dutch centre back, who is the captain of the Netherlands and has worn the Reds' armband in Jordan Henderson and James Milner's absence, has claimed that if Robertson continues to progress for club and country then it is inevitable that he will be a candidate to be skipper one day too.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“If he keeps improving he will [captain Liverpool],” Van Dijk told BBC Scotland via Football365. “He’s already a leader. You don’t need an armband to be a leader for this team.

“He’s doing very well, he’s made incredible steps in his career and he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.”

After joining the Reds last July from Hull City for a fee of around £8m, Robertson became of the bargain signings of the 2017/18 season, establishing himself as first choice left back under Jurgen Klopp in the team's run to the Champions League final.

24-year-old Robertson, who was also recently made captain of Scotland, has continued his good form so far this season, having started 13 of Liverpool's Premier League matches this term and was nominated for the November Player of the Month award.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, while Robertson has shown real quality when going forward, collecting three assists already this season, it is at the back that his club have made vast improvements.





Liverpool maintain the best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded just five goals so far this season.





Robertson, Van Dijk and co take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night as they look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table. A win for the visitors will mark their best ever points return after 15 games of a league season.