Arsenal vs Huddersfield Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal take on Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday after earning a creditable draw away at Manchester United in midweek to extend their unbeaten run to 20 games.

After their thrilling north London derby victory against Tottenham and draw at Old Trafford, the Gunners will look to cap off an excellent week with a win against relegation-threatened Huddersfield.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

David Wagner's side currently find themselves just a point above the drop zone and know any kind of positive result against a rejuvenated Arsenal will be a tall order.





Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's game below.

How to Watch



When Is Kick Off? Saturday 8 December What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News



After a fiercely competitive game against a much more spirited United side on Wednesday, Unai Emery will have to contend with two major injury concerns ahead of the weekend. The Arsenal manager revealed in his post-match press conference that Rob Holding had seemingly suffered a severe knee injury, whilst captain for the night Aaron Ramsey was forced at half-time with an ankle issue.

In more positive news for the Gunners, Granit Xhaka will return having missed the visit to Old Trafford through suspension, whilst Laurent Koscielny is in line to make his long-awaited first-team comeback from last season's Achilles injury.



Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Huddersfield manager David Wagner will have to make do without both Steve Mounie and Philip Billing due to suspension, with midfielder Hamid Sabiri also ruled out with a broken collarbone.

The visitors' defensive options will be boosted however with the likely return of Chris Lowe, whilst Terence Kongolo has shaken off a knock to take part in full training since the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Predicted Lineups



Arsenal Leno; Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan; Aubameyang. Huddersfield Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo; Sobhi, Hogg, Mooy, Pritchard, Durm; Depoitre

Head to Head Record



In the 76 games contested between the two sides, Arsenal have come out on top in 35 of them and have tasted defeat just 16 times.



Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The clubs' last meeting will forever be remembered for being Arsene Wenger's final game in charge of Arsenal after his 1,235-game reign as manager. Having not picked up a single away point in the calendar year, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounded off the 2017/18 campaign and Wenger's farewell with a first-half strike to give the iconic Gunners manager one last victory.



Recent Form



The Gunners beat FC Vorskla Poltava in Kiev to secure top spot in their Europa League group with a game to spare and secured their biggest win of the season when they overwhelmed north London rivals Tottenham 4-2 at the Emirates last weekend.

Their 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford seemed like two points dropped after going ahead twice, with the disappointed reaction a marker of how far Emery has taken the Gunners in his short time in charge.

John Early/GettyImages

After failing to score at the John Smith's Stadium until early November, Wagner's side picked up the pace in the Premier League with a win against Fulham and then away at Wolves. However, back-to-back defeats to high-flying Brighton and Bournemouth has seen the Terriers drop down into 17th in the table.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Arsenal Huddersfield Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal (05/12) Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield (04/12) Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham (02/12) Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton (01/12) Vorskla Poltava 0-3 Arsenal (29/11) Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield (25/11) Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (25/11) Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham (10/11) Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (11/11) Huddersfield 1-0 Fulham (05/11)

Prediction



Riding a 20-game unbeaten streak since their successive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea back in August, Unai Emery has well and truly heralded a new era for the Gunners. The Spanish manager has endeared himself into the hearts of Arsenal supporters with his decisive management skills and touch-line passion.



Naomi Baker/GettyImages

On the back of two excellent results in the north London derby and away against Manchester United, Arsenal will fancy themselves to march to a relatively comfortable victory against a struggling Huddersfield side at the Emirates.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Huddersfield



