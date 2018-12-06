Bayern Munich vs Nuremberg Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

There is a Bavarian derby in the Bundesliga on Saturday, as an unusually off-the-pace Bayern Munich take on promoted side 1. FC Nuremberg at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern currently sit in fourth, nine points behind unbeaten leaders Borussia Dortmund. They will see the visit of a Nuremberg side, who sit just two points from the bottom of the table and are four games without a win, as a terrific opportunity to give their fans something to cheers about.

Three points will also go some way to relieving the pressure which seems to be building on manager Niko Kovac.

Here is 90min's preview of the clash between the two Bavarian sides.

How To Watch

When Is Kick Off? 8 December 2018 What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? bet365 Referee? Tobias Stieler

Team News Bayern Munich will still be without Arjen Robben (thigh), James Rodriguez (knee) and Corentin Tolisso (knee). There is good news however regarding the availability of French attacker Kingsley Coman, who returned to full training on Thursday. Nuremberg manager Michael Köllner has revealed that club captain Hanno Behrens is to miss the game against Bayern, which will be a huge loss for his side, as Behrens has started all their Bundesliga games this season. They will also still be without long term absentees Enrico Valentini and Eduard Lowen. Predicted Lineups FC Bayern Munich Neuer, Rafinha, Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Ribery, Müller, Lewandowski 1. FC Nuremberg Bredlow, Bauer, Margreitter, Mühl, Leibold, Petrak, Erras, Fox, Misidjan, Ishak, Kerk



Head to Head Record Previous meetings between these two sides make pretty grim reading for Nuremberg fans, as they have not beaten Bayern since a 3-0 win at the Easy-Credit-Stadion in 2007. They have to go back to 1992 for their last away win against Bayern Munich, which was a 3-1 success. The most recent meetings between the teams were in the 2013/14 season, where Bayern completed the double over Nuremberg completing 2-0 wins home and away. Recent Form The home side will be hoping that their win away at Werder Bremen last time out can provide them with the momentum they will need to retain their Bundesliga title and to challenge Dortmund. Bayern have dropped 15 points after 13 games this season, which shows their considerable drop in form after only dropping 18 in the whole of last season. As mentioned, their home form is a concern, so this game against a struggling side will be a terrific opportunity for Bayern to take some steps towards making the Allianz Arena a fortress once again. It is a horrible footballing cliche, but this really may be a great time to face Nuremberg. They are in awful form and without a win in seven games. They will need to improve to hold any hope of staying in the German top flight. They have not won an away game since their return to the Bundesliga and have been on the end of a couple of drubbings on their travels this season, losing 7-0 at Dortmund and 6-0 at Leipzig.

FC Bayern Munich 1. FC Nuremberg Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich (01/12) 1. FC Nuremberg 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen (03/12) Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf (24/11) Schalke 04 5-2 1. FC Nuremberg (24/11) Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich (10/11) 1. FC Nuremberg 0-2 VFB Stuttgart (10/11) Bayern Munich 1-1 SC Freiburg (03/11) FC Augsburg 2-2 1. FC Nuremberg (03/11) Mainz 05 1-2 Bayern Munich (27/10) 1. FC Nuremberg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (28/10)