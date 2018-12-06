Crystal Palace Star Mamadou Sakho Speaks Out Amid Exit Rumours After Talk of Champions League Desire

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has shot down rumours of a January exit from Selhurt Park, revealing he's currently happy in England despite recent talk that he could soon leave the club for the chance to play Champions League football.

The 28-year-old has featured in every minute of Palace's 15 Premier League games this season, helping the Eagles keeping five clean sheets, while his side currently occupy 15th place in the league.

Back in November the centre-back sounded the alarm bells among some Eagles fans with comments he made about his ambitions of playing Champions League football during an interview with French outlet RMC.

However, the Frenchman has since moved to play down talk of a possible exit from the club, claiming he is settled in England with Palace.

Speaking to So Foot, via Sport Witness, he said: "At the moment, I’m happy in England. My children speak English, I’m learning about a new culture.

"Crystal Palace made a considerable effort to bring me here, and London is amazing. There’s more people than Paris, it’s really big, really multicultural too."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

While Sakho hasn't played in the Champions League, he has played for clubs with experience in Europe's elite club competition in the form of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, who he left in order to join Palace in 2017 for an estimated £26m.





Sakho and the rest of his Palace teammates will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend when they face West Ham at the London Stadium. The Eagles suffered their ninth league defeat of the season with a 3-1 defeat against a Brighton side that were reduced to ten men in midweek.