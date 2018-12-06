Exequiel Palacios' Agent Claims Real Madrid Are 'Pushing Hard' to Sign River Plate Midfielder

Exequiel Palacios' agent, Renato Corsi, has claimed that Real Madrid are 'pushing hard' in order to sign the River Plate midfielder, while confirming that talks regarding a transfer between the two parties are set to continue.

The 20-year-old had been expected to sign for Los Blancos following the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, however recent crowd trouble means that game is set to take place this coming weekend at the neutral venue of the Santiago Bernabeu, with Corsi hinting it could be the first of many games there for Palacios.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Speaking to AS, Corsi said: "as a lifelong River fan and player who has spent a decade at the club, he wants the final to be played at the Monumental, in Argentina.

"But in light of the problems the other week, he's happy to play the game at a great stadium like the Bernabeu and in such a beautiful country as Spain. Hopefully it will all go well for him and he will end up playing for Real Madrid."

Real Madrid aren't the only European side that have shown an interest in the central midfielder, with Barcelona and Inter among others monitoring Palacios, but Corsi has insisted it's the 13-time Champions League winners that have shown the greatest interest in him.

He added: "We've received phonecalls from Inter, Roma, Wolfsburg…a lot of clubs have shown an interest but the one who are really pushing hard for Palacios is Real Madrid.

"The two clubs will sit down to talk properly after the final, there will be a few meetings regarding Palacios in Madrid over the next few days.

✈️ ¡Rumbo a Madrid!



El plantel llegó a Ezeiza y se prepara para viajar a disputar la final de la Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores.#JuntosSomosMásGrandes ⚪🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/yJw2ucc5Hy — River Plate (@CARPoficial) December 5, 2018

"With Barça, contact was made but talks didn't advance. Zanetti called me…but the club who have shown more interest than anyone is Real Madrid…"