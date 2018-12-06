Report: USMNT GK Zack Steffen Finalizes Move to Manchester City

Zack Steffen has reportedly completed his move from Columbus Crew to Manchester City, although he is likely to be sent out on loan initially.

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Zack Steffen has reportedly completed his move from Columbus Crew to Manchester City, although he is likely to be sent out on loan initially.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper will join the Premier League champions in a move worth $7.5m (£6m), although that could rise to $10m if Steffen meets certain objectives.

It was known that City were in advanced talks to sign Steffen and multiple sources have told Goal that the transfer is now complete, despite a lack of official confirmation from either club.

Steffen is unlikely to succeed in his attempts to secure a U.K. work permit, so it is expected that City will send him out on loan at first. 

Girona, the Spanish club owned by the same parent company as City, has been mooted a destination for Steffen. French side Nice, managed by former New York City FC boss Patrick Vieira, is also reportedly an option. The Athletic reports that a loan back to Columbus has also been discussed as an alternative.

Steffen, the 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, earned a first international call-up last January, and he has now made six appearances for the United States, keeping three clean sheets and producing an inspired performance in the 1-1 draw with eventual World Cup-champion France in June. Steffen's former manager in Columbus, Gregg Berhalter, is now his international boss, and he'll look to maintain his status as a No. 1 option.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)