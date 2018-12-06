Zack Steffen has reportedly completed his move from Columbus Crew to Manchester City, although he is likely to be sent out on loan initially.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper will join the Premier League champions in a move worth $7.5m (£6m), although that could rise to $10m if Steffen meets certain objectives.

It was known that City were in advanced talks to sign Steffen and multiple sources have told Goal that the transfer is now complete, despite a lack of official confirmation from either club.

Steffen is unlikely to succeed in his attempts to secure a U.K. work permit, so it is expected that City will send him out on loan at first.

Girona, the Spanish club owned by the same parent company as City, has been mooted a destination for Steffen. French side Nice, managed by former New York City FC boss Patrick Vieira, is also reportedly an option. The Athletic reports that a loan back to Columbus has also been discussed as an alternative.

Steffen, the 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, earned a first international call-up last January, and he has now made six appearances for the United States, keeping three clean sheets and producing an inspired performance in the 1-1 draw with eventual World Cup-champion France in June. Steffen's former manager in Columbus, Gregg Berhalter, is now his international boss, and he'll look to maintain his status as a No. 1 option.